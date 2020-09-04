Christie Group (LON:CTG) Announces Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Christie Group stock remained flat at $GBX 69 ($0.90) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.31.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Christie Group news, insider David Rugg bought 11,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.68 ($11,759.68).

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.