Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 6.1%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 1,746,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,387,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

