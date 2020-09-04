Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.08. 10,945,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 4,957,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 280,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after buying an additional 3,835,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

