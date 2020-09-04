Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 4,793,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,886. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 145,997 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 71,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

