Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 5,774,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,060,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $88,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $89,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

