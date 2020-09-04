Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cogeco Communications earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Cogeco Communications’ score:

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $22.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. 197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $98.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

