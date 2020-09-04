Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,201,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,869,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

