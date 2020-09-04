Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,584 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $$44.44 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

