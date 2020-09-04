CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $132,980.04 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $132,980.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,696,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,780,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,816 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $150,201.36.

On Thursday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $570,944.85.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,040 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $250,283.20.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 469 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $38,490.83.

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $265,542.97.

On Friday, August 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $244,746.24.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70.

CRVL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,807. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRVL. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

