Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 348,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,202. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

