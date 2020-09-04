Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 30th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 214,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Covetrus stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 918,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

