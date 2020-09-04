Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0391 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $1,931.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,445 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

