DATA Trading Down 28.7% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, UEX and DDEX. DATA has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $420,743.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00119458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00202464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.01532116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00178592 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

