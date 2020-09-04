DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 571,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 195,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.88.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 105.41% and a negative net margin of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.