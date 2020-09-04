Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Shares of DE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $219.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

