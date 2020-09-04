Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $597,422.33

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $597,422.33 and approximately $1,020.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.53 or 0.05562011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

