Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Holdings Decreased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,430 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Delta Apparel worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 77.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of DLA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. 24,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

