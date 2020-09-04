Denny’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 816 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 933% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 416.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 140.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,363. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $753.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

