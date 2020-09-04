DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 30th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 1,587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $5,642,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. 80,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. DermTech has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

