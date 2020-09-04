Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 954.1% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 80.34% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

