Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.32. 2,170,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,440,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

