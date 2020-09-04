Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 30th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.