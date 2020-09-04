Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 1,622.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of DPLM traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,879 ($24.55). 106,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.72. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

