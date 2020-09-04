Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Up 17%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 176,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 72,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.10%.
About Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.
