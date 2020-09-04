DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.15

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $208,156.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00203227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01531313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00179648 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.