DOC.COM Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $2.26 million and $14,470.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One DOC.COM token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.69 or 0.05570312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003456 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

DOC.COM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.