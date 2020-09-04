Douglas P. Baker Sells 10,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 232,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

