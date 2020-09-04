Dover Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Dover stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.62. 23,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,321. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 1,710.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dover by 160.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

