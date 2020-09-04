Draftkings Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 155,843 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 97,401 call options.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Draftkings stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. 12,685,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16. Draftkings has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

