DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 8,115,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,657,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.