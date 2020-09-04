EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 100,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,903. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

