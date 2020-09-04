Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00017086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, BCEX and Huobi. Elastos has a market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00203227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01531313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00179648 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

