Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.54. 2,236,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

