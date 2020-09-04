Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Up 5.3%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.54. 805,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 823,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 110.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

