Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 112,137 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,137 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Aspen Technology worth $57,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.16. 18,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.71.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.