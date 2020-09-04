Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 124,303 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,303 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.83% of Dropbox worth $74,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 358,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

