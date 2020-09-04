Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 58,312 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fortinet worth $45,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fortinet by 56.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

