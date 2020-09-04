Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 651,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,136,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,726,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.74.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

