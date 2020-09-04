Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,286 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $57,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,130. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.