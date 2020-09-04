Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 6,469 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,551 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Illumina worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

ILMN traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.39. 840,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.70. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

