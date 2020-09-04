Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 444,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

J traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. 53,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.