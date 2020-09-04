Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,817 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Paychex worth $36,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after acquiring an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 113,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

