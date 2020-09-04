Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,573 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.01% of LGI Homes worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,581,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 473,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

