Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,984 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Willis Towers Watson worth $77,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.53. 25,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,268. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

