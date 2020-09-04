Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NVR by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock traded down $98.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,931.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,318.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,925.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,353.47.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.