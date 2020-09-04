Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Copart by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 54.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after buying an additional 1,182,780 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Copart by 26.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after buying an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. 2,658,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

