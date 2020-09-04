Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 342,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $361.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

