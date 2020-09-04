Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $31.52 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 5,812,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.