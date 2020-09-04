Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $34.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,581.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,175. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,542.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,390.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.