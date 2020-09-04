Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $34.35 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $34,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,837. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 170.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $91,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

